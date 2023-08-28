Supernatural: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

The long-running "Supernatural" series definitely made a name for itself during the 15 years it was on the air. Featuring an all-star cast, whose members have gone on to other projects, the show has offered fans some of the darkest, funniest, and emotional moments to ever grace the CW's small screen. From the intense pilot episode where Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) witnesses his girlfriend's fiery demise to the passionate and tragic relationship between Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins), "Supernatural" has truly captivated audiences throughout the years.

Throughout its 15-season tenure, there has been an impressive 327 episodes of the hit fantasy drama, running from 2005 to 2020. Each season has between 20 and 23 episodes, with the exception of Season 3, which only has 16. The CW had originally ordered 22 episodes, but the 2007 to 2008 Writers' Guild of America Strike led to a shortened season and forced several storylines to be postponed. Arguably the most significant is Sam's demonic powers, which he originally gains as a way to save Dean from Hell. As a result, Dean's escape from Hell occurs thanks to Castiel's intervention. In a way, the Strike led to the introduction of one of the most popular characters of the series.

Though "Supernatural" ended, a spin-off series, "The Winchesters," debuted in 2022. This follows the story of Sam and Dean's parents, but reports confirm that it has been canceled with only 13 episodes, despite attempts to find a new network.