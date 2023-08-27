Star Wars: The Superhero Stars John Boyega Had To Beat To Play Finn

Alongside Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) sits at the center of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy. Introduced as a disillusioned First Order stormtrooper, he grows beyond his FN-2187 designation as the string of three films goes on. By the time of "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," he's a full-on Resistance figurehead and a key player in the fall of the First Order. Throughout all three films, Boyega does an excellent job with the written material he's presented, though he could've missed out on all of it had the role gone to one of the other actors in contention for it.

As it turns out, a couple of Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites were up for the role of Finn before John Boyega was selected for it. First and foremost is Michael B. Jordan, who famously brings to life Erik Killmonger in the "Black Panther" films and Johnny "Human Torch" Storm in 2015's non-MCU canon "Fantastic Four." He revealed as much during a chat on the "Just for Variety" podcast, recalling that his audition for the part was his worst to date. Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, also tried to land the role of Finn, but as he tried to act out a scene opposite someone pretending to be a droid, he couldn't keep it together and messed the whole thing up (via Backstage).

Since losing out on the Finn role, Jordan and Holland have yet to join the "Star Wars" universe. Inversely, Boyega also has yet to join the MCU, but does he have any interest?