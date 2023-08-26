The Hoarders House That Became A Luxurious Bed & Breakfast

It's not a typical reaction to any given episode of "Hoarders" to want to visit the homes featured on the show, nor would any of those homes seem like prime candidates for conversion into a bed and breakfast. But as unlikely as it might seem, one such home did indeed undergo that transformation, and it was notable enough to be reported in the New York Post.

The home in question is the Julian Price House, also known as Hillside, which was purchased by an interior decorator named Sandra Cowart back in 1975. At some point, Cowart succumbed to a latent tendency towards hoarding, eventually leading to the large Greensboro, North Carolina, estate being featured on Season 9, Episode 6 of "Hoarders" after the house was foreclosed on and its new owners attempted to clean it out and bring it back to some of its former majesty. While it isn't the most disturbing episode of "Hoarders" by any stretch, it is among the more memorable ones. However, the estate's reality TV fame eventually led to a third life as a successful bed and breakfast where you can book your own luxurious stay on the official Julian Price House site.

The episode shows Hillside's buyers in the tricky position of having to evict Cowart, who experienced a sad decline into hoarding over the course of her 40+ years of ownership of the property. But it has a somewhat happy ending, with Cowart working with the buyers to help clear the home and leaving on somewhat positive terms.