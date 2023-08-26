The Hoarders House That Became A Luxurious Bed & Breakfast
It's not a typical reaction to any given episode of "Hoarders" to want to visit the homes featured on the show, nor would any of those homes seem like prime candidates for conversion into a bed and breakfast. But as unlikely as it might seem, one such home did indeed undergo that transformation, and it was notable enough to be reported in the New York Post.
The home in question is the Julian Price House, also known as Hillside, which was purchased by an interior decorator named Sandra Cowart back in 1975. At some point, Cowart succumbed to a latent tendency towards hoarding, eventually leading to the large Greensboro, North Carolina, estate being featured on Season 9, Episode 6 of "Hoarders" after the house was foreclosed on and its new owners attempted to clean it out and bring it back to some of its former majesty. While it isn't the most disturbing episode of "Hoarders" by any stretch, it is among the more memorable ones. However, the estate's reality TV fame eventually led to a third life as a successful bed and breakfast where you can book your own luxurious stay on the official Julian Price House site.
The episode shows Hillside's buyers in the tricky position of having to evict Cowart, who experienced a sad decline into hoarding over the course of her 40+ years of ownership of the property. But it has a somewhat happy ending, with Cowart working with the buyers to help clear the home and leaving on somewhat positive terms.
The home is hardly recognizable now compared to how it looked on Hoarders
One of those new owners, Michael Fuko-Rizzo, decided to open the property to the public thanks to the fame and/or infamy it generated from its restoration on the show. "It is really interesting to have had this place exposed around the world. People come from all over and stay with us, which is why we opened it to the public — so many were interested in the story from the TV show, but it's also architecturally intriguing," he told the New York Post.
Eric and Michael Fuko-Rizzo eventually enlisted landscape architect Chip Callaway to clear away some of the vegetation that had overgrown on the grounds and completely resculpt them to their present beauty. "The grounds are very impressive, with sweeping hills, grass — and garden areas to relax and enjoy the views. It's wonderful being outside right now," Eric Fuko-Rizzo said.
An even bigger job was renovating the inside of the home, which reportedly took years even after the expansive project seen on "Hoarders" of clearing it of decades worth of junk.Now, not only is the property a luxurious bed & breakfast, but the Fuko-Rizzos' home as well — they live in what used to be the servants' quarters with their twin daughters.