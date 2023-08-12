Hoarders: The Most Disturbing Episode So Far, According To Fans
There are some pretty concerning situations featured on A&E's "Hoarders," from Season 3's Glen Brittner and his hoard of 2,000-plus rats to Season 8's Peggy and her array of dead animal carcasses. However, according to fans, one episode goes down in "Hoarders" history as the most disturbing: Season 6, Episode 4, which features Shanna of Bothell, Washington.
In the episode, due to the toilet being out of commission (and Shanna failing to call a plumber), she does her business in a bucket before transferring it to a jug. Shanna's home is packed to the brim with these human waste-filled containers, some of which belonged to her late mother. There's fecal matter all over the place, including on Shanna's food, but she's become accustomed to it.
Shanna's story was difficult for many viewers to witness, even longtime fans of "Hoarders." On Reddit, u/OneCraftyBird said, "Well. After years of watching hoarding shows, I finally had to hammer the skip ten seconds button because I was gagging."
U/ablogforblogging said, "This episode was on another level. I almost threw up watching which is a first for me."
U/Bambini18 added, "THEE worst episode ever to date on this show. EVER! I was gagging throughout entirety. Poor woman, hope she got some serious help."
Shanna suffered from mental illness
Shanna's Season 6 episode of "Hoarders" was difficult for viewers to watch not only because of the human waste-filled home but also because of her mental state. While some individuals who are featured on "Hoarders" understand that they have a problem, this isn't the case for Shanna. When extreme cleaning specialist Matt Paxton breaks it to her that the house smells because of the fecal matter, not dust and mold, she's genuinely surprised. She also wants to ingest one last waste-contaminated meal before the biohazard team gets rid of her food, comparing it to the high an addict feels when taking one last hit before getting clean.
U/SlightlyCrazyCatMom said, "This was such an awful one to witness. I think that her needs were so blatant, this episode shouldn't have been released. This wasn't a hoarding issue, this was far more than building a nest away from the world. This was raw illness. It felt very....exploitative. I do not think she had the capacity to consent to filming."
At the end of the episode, clinical psychologist Dr. Robin Zasio determines that Shanna isn't fit to live alone, and she's placed in temporary housing, with the goal of finding a permanent facility.