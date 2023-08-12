Hoarders: The Most Disturbing Episode So Far, According To Fans

There are some pretty concerning situations featured on A&E's "Hoarders," from Season 3's Glen Brittner and his hoard of 2,000-plus rats to Season 8's Peggy and her array of dead animal carcasses. However, according to fans, one episode goes down in "Hoarders" history as the most disturbing: Season 6, Episode 4, which features Shanna of Bothell, Washington.

In the episode, due to the toilet being out of commission (and Shanna failing to call a plumber), she does her business in a bucket before transferring it to a jug. Shanna's home is packed to the brim with these human waste-filled containers, some of which belonged to her late mother. There's fecal matter all over the place, including on Shanna's food, but she's become accustomed to it.

Shanna's story was difficult for many viewers to witness, even longtime fans of "Hoarders." On Reddit, u/OneCraftyBird said, "Well. After years of watching hoarding shows, I finally had to hammer the skip ten seconds button because I was gagging."

U/ablogforblogging said, "This episode was on another level. I almost threw up watching which is a first for me."

U/Bambini18 added, "THEE worst episode ever to date on this show. EVER! I was gagging throughout entirety. Poor woman, hope she got some serious help."