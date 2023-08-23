Ahsoka: Why Lothal's Governor Looks So Familiar

In retrospect, just as Michael Ironside was an essential star to throw into Paul Verhoeven's beloved bug hunt, "Starship Troopers," so too was Clancy Brown as a no-nonsense training officer, Zim. Breaking in the cadets that were aiming to do their part against the inhabitants of Klendathu, Zim later returned for the film's finale and helped save the day, turn the tide, and leave the bugs running scared in Verhoeven's anti-war, pro-war movie.

Interestingly, the role of Zim in "Starship Troopers" was one that Brown was determined to land as soon as he heard about it.In a breakdown of his roles with AV Club, Brown recalled, "As soon as I saw they were doing 'Starship Troopers' — I mean, that's classic sci-fi canon, man. You've got to do it. No matter how good it is, no matter how c——y it is, you've got to do it."

Bugs or not, though, Brown spoke like he owed his inner nerd something when taking the role, even despite the film's disappointing reception. Thankfully, fandom has kept the franchise alive, with "Starship Troopers" finding a second life in animated form. Still, Brown was just glad to be there from the drop. "I'd do anything that's classic sci-fi canon," the actor said. "I actually really like that movie. I liked it very much from the beginning. I was shocked that it did no business."