Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Avengers: Age Of Ultron Confession Is A Bummer For Marvel Fans

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has starred in projects in a variety of different genres throughout his 20-plus year career, from the 2009 music biopic "Nowhere Boy" — where he played a pre-Beatles John Lennon — and the 2012 period romance "Anna Karenina," to director Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller "Tenet" in 2020.

Apparently, though, Taylor-Johnson isn't crazy about the types of films that have raised his profile the most — or at least of the timing in which they came.

In an interview with Esquire about his upcoming role in the Marvel supervillain movie "Kraven the Hunter," Taylor-Johnson made some blunt observations about his previous work in the superhero and sci-fi movie genres — specifically in 2010's "Kick-Ass," 2014's "Godzilla," and 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." True, his work in the films allowed his star to rise in showbiz, but they also came at a time when he was starting a family, which was clearly more important to him.

"There was 'Kick-Ass' and then there was 'Godzilla' and 'Avengers,' and all those things lined up for me," Taylor-Johnson told Esquire. "But I didn't really care for them."