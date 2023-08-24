What I Am Legend Looks Like Without Special Effects

"I Am Legend" was a veritable hit in theaters when it came out in 2007, a sci-fi thriller that captured the minds of critics and audiences alike. This high-budget post-apocalyptic action movie stars Will Smith as Robert Neville, the last man on Earth. With star power like that, the movie drew in crowds but they also came for other reasons than Smith at the height of his career. Specifically, one of the biggest attractions of "I Am Legend" at the time was its special effects. They don't all hold up as well today, but it's safe to say "I Am Legend" wouldn't have worked without its special effects.

Behind-the-scenes footage and DVD extras give us insight into how the filmmakers created the world of "I Am Legend." In a two-pronged approach that involved shooting on location in New York City and adding extensive CGI to many of the scenes, the filmmakers devised a convincing overgrown post-apocalypse 15 years before HBO's "The Last of Us." The creatures that roam the abandoned city, known as Darkseekers, were fully CG, and other scenes were greatly altered in unexpected ways via the use of VFX.

"I Am Legend" ambitiously stretched the limits of VFX in 2007. So, we thought it would be fun to see what the movie looks like without them.