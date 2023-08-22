Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns - Where Can You Stream & Watch All Of Season 1?
Since it premiered in 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has become a linchpin for Discovery, and the series showcases endless tales of fishing adventures and perils. It's no surprise, then, that the "Deadliest Catch" universe has expanded beyond the reaches of the Bering Sea. The 2016 spin-off "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove" explored the hunt for Dungeness crabs off the coast of Oregon, and before "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline" was canceled and scrubbed from existence, it looked at the lucrative supply of marlins, mahi-mahi, and ahi tuna off of Hawaii's Kona Coast.
For "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns," Discovery ventured across the pond to Norway, the ancestral homeland of "Deadliest Catch" veteran Sig Hansen. There, Sig and his daughter Mandy Pederson attempt to build a new crabbing empire based on their family's multi-generational fishing prowess in Norway and Alaska. "It won't be easy," Sig says in the opening credits, "but fulfilling a legacy never is."
"The Viking Returns" premiered on September 17, 2022, and ran for ten episodes. It's now available to stream, given you have the right subscription services. The series is streaming on Max. However, only the first eight episodes are available. Hulu poses a similar problem; even with a premium subscription, Episodes 6 and 8 are missing. Luckily, the entire season is available elsewhere.
The Viking Returns is streaming on Discovery+
The easiest place to stream the entirety of "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns" is, naturally, its own network's streamer: discovery+. All ten episodes are also available on Amazon Prime with the discovery+ add-on subscription, which is an additional $4.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.
"The Viking Returns" is also available on other subscription services, including YouTube TV, the Roku Channel, Sling TV, fuboTV, and Philo. Episodes of "The Viking Returns" are also available for purchase for a small fee. Episodes on Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube are $1.99 each.
"Deadliest Catch" fans have plenty of places to watch the Nordic spin-off, but those waiting for new episodes won't be able to binge the Hansen family's Norwegian adventures anytime soon. Discovery has yet to renew "The Viking Returns" for Season 2. The fate of the series is at least in part up to Hansen, who admitted that his time fishing is coming to an end.
"For me, I'm done. I got a foot out the door," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. His ego, however, won't let that happen. "I can't stop, that's the problem. All of us are egomaniacs. You want to stop, but the ego portion won't let me stop. There's no way in hell." Indeed, fans can currently watch Hansen on the ongoing 19th season of "Deadliest Catch."