Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns - Where Can You Stream & Watch All Of Season 1?

Since it premiered in 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has become a linchpin for Discovery, and the series showcases endless tales of fishing adventures and perils. It's no surprise, then, that the "Deadliest Catch" universe has expanded beyond the reaches of the Bering Sea. The 2016 spin-off "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove" explored the hunt for Dungeness crabs off the coast of Oregon, and before "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline" was canceled and scrubbed from existence, it looked at the lucrative supply of marlins, mahi-mahi, and ahi tuna off of Hawaii's Kona Coast.

For "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns," Discovery ventured across the pond to Norway, the ancestral homeland of "Deadliest Catch" veteran Sig Hansen. There, Sig and his daughter Mandy Pederson attempt to build a new crabbing empire based on their family's multi-generational fishing prowess in Norway and Alaska. "It won't be easy," Sig says in the opening credits, "but fulfilling a legacy never is."

"The Viking Returns" premiered on September 17, 2022, and ran for ten episodes. It's now available to stream, given you have the right subscription services. The series is streaming on Max. However, only the first eight episodes are available. Hulu poses a similar problem; even with a premium subscription, Episodes 6 and 8 are missing. Luckily, the entire season is available elsewhere.