Star Wars: What Happened To Sabé, Padme's Decoy, & How Was Darth Vader Involved?

While many fans may not remember her, Sabé (Keira Knightley) was the most important handmaiden to Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman), serving as her decoy and bodyguard during times of crisis. Although she didn't appear in movies outside of "The Phantom Menace," her story continued, primarily through "Star Wars" comic books.

After "Episode I" and throughout Padme's career in the Galactic Senate, Sabé continued serving as her handmaiden and bodyguard, completing missions for the former Queen of Naboo, including freeing many enslaved people on Tatooine. After Padme died in "Revenge of the Sith," Sabé began investigating her friend's mysterious death, forming the Amidalans, a group of Naboo citizens determined to hunt down whoever was responsible for Padme's death. Unfortunately, the resistance group was very good at their job, leading them directly to Darth Vader.

While fighting in the Rebellion, Sabé comes face to face with the Dark Lord of the Sith, who is shocked to see someone who resembles his long-lost wife. He eventually asks her to join his investigation into Padme's death, but as they work together, the Admidalans conclude that the Sith Lord is the one who killed Padme. Afterward, Sabé refocuses her investigation on Darth Vader, fighting against and alongside him in many back-and-forth battles. Sabé even does what few others have before, deducing Vader's true identity as Anakin Skywalker.