The Star Trek Movies & TV Shows Available On Paramount Plus

In the annals of science fiction fandom, you'd be hard-pressed to find a crew quite as devoted as those who worship at the fictional alter of the "Star Trek" franchise. And those fans have been rewarded for their near-undying fidelity to all things concerning Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets with a legit cavalcade of film and television projects since 1966.

There are so many "Star Trek" offerings out there these days, it's almost impossible for even the most diehard of Trekkies or Trekkers to keep up with them, let alone sit down and watch them all. If you count yourself among that particular lot of fans, you'll likely be happy to learn Paramount+ has got you covered on all things "Star Trek," making literally every single live-action and animated iteration of the franchise available to the streaming masses.

That includes the following "Star Trek" series and films:

Network shows: "The Original Series," "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager," "Enterprise," "The Animated Series"

Movies: "The Motion Picture," "The Wrath of Khan," "The Search for Spock," "The Voyage Home," "The Final Frontier," "The Undiscovered Country," "Generations," "First Contact," "Insurrection," "Nemesis," "Star Trek," "Star Trek Into Darkness," "Star Trek Beyond"

Paramount+ Originals: "Strange New Worlds," "Picard," "Discovery," "Lower Decks," "Short Treks"