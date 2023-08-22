The Star Trek Movies & TV Shows Available On Paramount Plus
In the annals of science fiction fandom, you'd be hard-pressed to find a crew quite as devoted as those who worship at the fictional alter of the "Star Trek" franchise. And those fans have been rewarded for their near-undying fidelity to all things concerning Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets with a legit cavalcade of film and television projects since 1966.
There are so many "Star Trek" offerings out there these days, it's almost impossible for even the most diehard of Trekkies or Trekkers to keep up with them, let alone sit down and watch them all. If you count yourself among that particular lot of fans, you'll likely be happy to learn Paramount+ has got you covered on all things "Star Trek," making literally every single live-action and animated iteration of the franchise available to the streaming masses.
That includes the following "Star Trek" series and films:
Network shows: "The Original Series," "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager," "Enterprise," "The Animated Series"
Movies: "The Motion Picture," "The Wrath of Khan," "The Search for Spock," "The Voyage Home," "The Final Frontier," "The Undiscovered Country," "Generations," "First Contact," "Insurrection," "Nemesis," "Star Trek," "Star Trek Into Darkness," "Star Trek Beyond"
Paramount+ Originals: "Strange New Worlds," "Picard," "Discovery," "Lower Decks," "Short Treks"
You can still check out the entire lineup of Star Trek offerings without Parmount+
Given the broad swath of offerings available on Paramount+, the streamer is officially a one-stop shop for the entire "Star Trek" universe. But it's reasonable enough to assume not everyone has a current subscription to the platform. If that's the case, you can still track down the bulk of the greater "Star Trek" canon in the digital realm.
That prospect could get a little pricey for some, particularly in light of how many projects there are. But if you prefer to go about it that way, you'll find most of what you're looking for is available to rent or purchase through several video-on-demand outlets. You'll have to do some serious research regarding pricing for the various movies and shows. On iTunes, you can buy single episodes of the original series and several others for about $2.99 per, though they'll run about $1.99 on Prime Video. Meanwhile, going in on a full season of the original series will cost you anywhere from $9.99 (Prime Video) to $34.99 (iTunes).
For those out to binge the 13 feature films in the "Star Trek" franchise, you can rent each of them – including the 1979 original – from iTunes for $3.99. As with that original, you can also purchase most for $14.99. Those prices are roughly the same on Prime Video, even as "Star Trek Beyond" and certain other flicks can be bought for $9.99. And for the purists, physical copies are on the market for most, if not all the above.