Crocodile Dundee: Who Plays Mick Dundee & What Movies Has He Made Lately?

While Paul Hogan and Dean Murphy gave a few jokes regarding the possibility of a fourth "Crocodile Dundee" movie in "The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee," the question of whether Hogan would return to his most iconic role in a new movie has nevertheless persisted in the years since. Despite how long it's been at this point, there are plenty of other '80s movies getting sequels and revivals. Could it actually happen?

To put it bluntly, probably not. Hogan has considered himself a retired actor for over two entire decades at this point. His recent movie credits have only come about as a result of his friendship with Murphy. "My friend, Dean Murphy, keeps dragging me out of retirement to stick me in something," Hogan explained to Forbes. "I love his sense of humor. It's a nice laid-back style."

To top it off, Hogan also gave a fairly definitive "no" when directly asked about the prospect of returning to "Crocodile Dundee." "No, it's over. It happened," he said. "It was a huge success, and I'm thrilled and proud of it. I was actually quite prepared to retire after doing the last one, to be honest. What am I going to do now? Get around the place with a walker in a retirement village? It's done."