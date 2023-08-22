Autumn In The City Cast: Who Is The Actress Playing Piper In The Hallmark Film?

Whether you watch Hallmark movies to soak up their warm, fuzzy vibes or lovingly mock them, the unabashedly soapy, made-for-TV offerings have become a full-on force in the current pop culture landscape. And if you've been keeping up with Hallmark productions in recent years, you know the greeting card company has branched out well beyond traditional holiday-themed fare; 2022's "Autumn in the City" proved to be one of the better of such offerings.

Like so many Hallmark flicks before it, "Autumn in the City" follows a driven young woman who heads to the big city in hopes of living her best life. There, she meets a handsome young fella who — with a little help from the proverbial spirit of the season — sweeps her off her feet. In this case, the season is indeed autumn, with the handsome fella portrayed by Evan Roderick. As for the ambitious woman, her name is Piper, and she's played by the luminous Aimee Teegarden, whose earnest, "aw-shucks" sincerity proves utterly infectious throughout.

Teegarden has brought that same sunny disposition to several Hallmark projects in recent years. She's headlined no fewer than six of the company's productions since 2018, fronting half of those in 2022 alone. While the actor doesn't have any Hallmark films on her slate for 2023 or beyond, it's a safe enough bet she'll be back in the amorous mix sooner or later.