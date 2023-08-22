Autumn In The City Cast: Who Is The Actress Playing Piper In The Hallmark Film?
Whether you watch Hallmark movies to soak up their warm, fuzzy vibes or lovingly mock them, the unabashedly soapy, made-for-TV offerings have become a full-on force in the current pop culture landscape. And if you've been keeping up with Hallmark productions in recent years, you know the greeting card company has branched out well beyond traditional holiday-themed fare; 2022's "Autumn in the City" proved to be one of the better of such offerings.
Like so many Hallmark flicks before it, "Autumn in the City" follows a driven young woman who heads to the big city in hopes of living her best life. There, she meets a handsome young fella who — with a little help from the proverbial spirit of the season — sweeps her off her feet. In this case, the season is indeed autumn, with the handsome fella portrayed by Evan Roderick. As for the ambitious woman, her name is Piper, and she's played by the luminous Aimee Teegarden, whose earnest, "aw-shucks" sincerity proves utterly infectious throughout.
Teegarden has brought that same sunny disposition to several Hallmark projects in recent years. She's headlined no fewer than six of the company's productions since 2018, fronting half of those in 2022 alone. While the actor doesn't have any Hallmark films on her slate for 2023 or beyond, it's a safe enough bet she'll be back in the amorous mix sooner or later.
Aimee Teegarden's resume boasts more than just a string of Hallmark hits
Though Aimee Teegarden has been almost exclusively peppering Hallmark flicks with her contagious energy of late, she's brought the same presence to numerous film and television projects over the past two decades. The actor earned her first screen credit in 2003 with a one-off turn on the hit procedural drama "Cold Case," sharing scenes with fellow rising star Douglas Booth ("Pride and Prejudice and Zombies"). Ensuing years brought other short stints on "Hannah Montana," "CSI: Miami," and "90210."
In 2006, Teegarden booked arguably the biggest gig of her career, landing the coveted role of Julie Taylor in the beloved sports drama, "Friday Night Lights." She'd play that role for five full seasons, sharing the screen with Kyle Chandler, Zach Gilford, Jesse Plemmons, Connie Britton, and Michael B. Jordan, among many others. In 2009, she turned up in the indie drama "The Perfect Age of Rock 'n' Roll" and a modern adaptation of Jack London's "Call of the Wild." By 2011, "Friday Night Lights" was ending, though Teegarden kept the hits coming by playing a minor but memorable part in "Scream 4" as the horror-loving teen Jenny Randall.
Teegarden has kept more than busy in the years since her "Scream 4" appearance, starring in the Disney dramedy "Prom" and working opposite Liam Hemsworth in the 2013 war drama "Love and Honor." Major roles in the short-lived series "Star-Crossed" and "Notorious" soon followed, as did a starring turn in the 2017's horror sequel, "Rings," and stints on both "The Ranch" and "The Rookie."