John Wick Creator Derek Kolstad Will Adapt New Slime Rancher Movie

Never underestimate the power of giving players sci-fi gadgets and telling them to wrangle up adorable critters.

That's the logic behind one of the highest-rated Steam games ever made — "Slime Rancher." Since its official release in 2017, the game has sold more than 6 million copies across numerous platforms, gaining over 15 million players globally. This was followed up with "Slime Rancher 2" in 2022, which was met with similar acclaim. As such, it should come as no surprise that a movie is in the works, according to Deadline, from the minds at Story Kitchen. This collective consists of Derek Kolstad (writer and creator of "John Wick"), Dmitri M. Johnson (producer for "Sonic the Hedgehog" film and television), and Mike Goldberg (APA agent).

The team already has several video game adaptations in the works, including Netflix shows for "Tomb Raider" and "Splinter Cell." Other games receiving adaptations elsewhere include Sega's "Toejam & Earl," "Streets of Rage," and "It Takes Two." Now, Story Kitchen has its sights set on "Slime Rancher," and the potential for a movie based on that game is exciting to think about.