John Wick Scribe Derek Kolstad's Next Project Is An Adaptation Of A Classic Video Game

While movie adaptations of video games didn't have the greatest track record in the 1990s and early 2000s, more recent video game movies have proven that the genre is a box office winner. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" premiered on April 8 and raked in $71 million over its first three days (via Deadline). Now, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" production company dj2 Entertainment is attempting to strike big on another movie adaptation of a SEGA series that originated in the 1990s.

The script is written by Derek Kolstad, who's one of the busiest writer-producers in the action genre today. Kolstad created the "John Wick" franchise and was a writer and co-executive producer on the first season of "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Kolstad is also no stranger to video game adaptations. He created the upcoming "Splinter Cell" TV series on Netflix, wrote the screenplay for the upcoming "Just Cause" movie, and is attached to the announced "Hitman" TV series (via IMDb).

For their next project, Kolstad and dj2 Entertainment are adapting a side-scroller beat-em-up classic.