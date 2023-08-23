Ahsoka: The Shin Hati Scene That Pays Homage To A Famous Sith

If there was any doubt that "Ahsoka" is a mainline "Star Wars" show, it's vanquished by the first two episodes' dedication to homage. The music, scored by "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" composer Kevin Kiner, has all of the soaring strings and mysterious flutes that you'd expect of a Jedi adventure story. There are ancient Force temples, strange relics, enigmatic villains, and tons of direct visual callbacks to the core "Star Wars" movies.

One of those homage scenes happens later in "Ahsoka" Episode 1 after the dark padawan Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) journeys to Lothal in search of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Even though Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) tells Sabine to keep the map to Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger on her ship, she rejects those orders and takes it back to her tower hideout. Of course, Shin Hati has a tiny recon droid watching the highway, which reports back to her as soon as it sees where Sabine is headed.

The shot of the probe droid returning to Shin Hati, looking out over the sprawling expanse of Lothal from under her robes, is a clear allusion to a similar scene in "The Phantom Menace." During his visit to Tatooine in pursuit of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul sends similar (but larger) droids out to find his prey. The composition of the shots, right down to the characters' ships being right behind them and the way they walk away, is nearly identical.