Whatever Happened To Dirty Cookie After Shark Tank?

As if munching on cookies wasn't indulgent enough, now a devilishly delicious invention allows you to add alcohol to the mix.

The aptly named Dirty Cookie was originally conceived as a cookie shot glass by Shahira Marei, a 33-year-old entrepreneur from Orange County whose family immigrated to the U.S. from Egypt when she was 5 years old. When she appeared on ABC's popular reality investing program, "Shark Tank," in 2022, viewers learned that Marei had dreamed of starting her own business when she was 10 years old, inspired by her father's professional accomplishments and later motivated by his apparent belief that her gender would limit her success.

Marei proved him wrong in 2013 when she became Boeing's youngest female project manager at the age of 23. However, when she welcomed her first child just three years later, Marei realized that — having already reached many lofty goals she'd set for herself — she needed to make good on her childhood dream. With a Pinterest-worthy idea and the help of one of Boeing's skilled engineers, she founded Dirty Cookie in 2015. After years of profitability despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she went on "Shark Tank," hoping they could solve a major flaw in her business model.