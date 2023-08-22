The Witcher: MyAnna Buring Bids Farewell To Her Second Character In The Franchise

Season 3 of Netflix's "The Witcher" sees more talent than just Henry Cavill say goodbye to the franchise, although MyAnna Buring, who portrays Tissaia de Vries, is leaving for a different reason — at the end of Season 3, Tissaia tragically ends her own life because she believes it to be the correct price for her perceived mistakes. Buring's goodbye is also unique in that it's technically her second time departing the franchise. Her first came years earlier in CD Projekt's video game adaptations of Andrzej Sapkowski's high fantasy novels.

In the "Blood and Wine" DLC expansion pack for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," Buring voices Anna Henrietta, the Duchess of Toussaint, who can be either friend or foe to Geralt of Rivia, depending on the player's choices. Either way, she's beloved by her people. She's also one of Dandelion's — Jaskier's (Joey Batey) name in English-language "Witcher" media outside of the Netflix series — many, many lovers.

Much like her opinion of Geralt, the Lady Duchess' fate is in the hands of the player, who can see her story end happily, miserably, or ... prematurely. If it isn't obvious at this point, happy endings are not common in the "Witcher" franchise, and statistically speaking, Buring knows that better than most.

