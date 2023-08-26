Where To Watch Catfish's Kamie Crawford Next

Regardless of who was hosting, "Catfish" held audiences on the edge of their seats, revealing the shocking truth behind countless online romances nationwide. After Max Joseph left in 2018, Kamie Crawford sat next to Nev Schulman, breathing new life into the show and forming a new dynamic duo. While Crawford never left the show, "Catfish" fans can now see her as the host for Paramount Plus's revival of "Are You the One?"

The reality series thrusts a group of single individuals into a house, with a matchmaking algorithm determining which of them are perfect matches. The contestants must figure out who is their "perfect" match in the house through a series of dates and challenges, using the "Truth Booth" to verify their decisions. The contestants earn a larger portion of the one million dollar prize for each successfully paired couple. The show originally ran on MTV for eight seasons between 2014 and 2019, with Season 9 shifting gears, moving to Paramount+ and taking the series internationally.

Crawford joining the series for Season 9 marks the third host "Are You the One?" has had over its run. Previously, Ryan Devlin and Terrence J watched over the love-searching contestants, but the switch to Crawford signifies the first female host for the reality series.