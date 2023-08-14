Catfish: Is Kamie Really Leaving The Show?

Former Miss Teen USA winner Kamie Crawford has been making a name for herself in reality TV as a host for several notable reality shows, including "Are You the One?" and "Ex on the Beach." While her list of credits continues to grow, the fact that she's lending her talents to other endeavors has sparked curiosity as to whether or not it could mean her departure from the series "Catfish."

After Max Johnson left in 2018, Crawford was one of the guest hosts on the series before becoming the full-time replacement in 2020. Since then, she has appeared in over 60 entries, including some of the best-ranked episodes. However, when word got out that she was also working on the ninth season of the popular relationship competition show, "Are You the One," she was forced to set the record straight on her further involvement with the MTV docuseries.

"Once I was announced for [Are You the One?], people were wondering if I was doing Catfish still," she revealed in an interview with TV Insider in January 2023. "Of course, 1,000 percent. We were just filming yesterday." Crawford doubled down on that statement in a Tweet she posted in March, writing, "NOOOOO- I'm not leaving Catfish. But if one more person asks me that question that has been clearly answered on the show and by me directly several times, I just might."

Despite adding a few more gigs on her resume, concerned fans should realize that Crawford has not logged out of "Catfish." And those that love the show might be both interested and surprised to learn how much real-life experience she has in the arena of online deceptive activity.