Friends: Why Didn't Greg Kinnear Film His Scenes In Front Of A Live Studio Audience?

While Greg Kinnear and Courteney Cox did not share a scene during his brief time as a "Friends" actor, they have interacted as "Shining Vale" co-stars. During the Entertainment Tonight interview, the "Little Miss Sunshine" star stated he appreciated that he and Cox eventually filmed together. "I had a great time doing ['Friends']. Unfortunately, I didn't get to work with Courteney. I had to wait for 'Shining Vale' but it was all wonderful in the end," said Kinnear.

Kinnear also complimented Cox as his "Shining Vale" castmate in a February 2022 "Ellen DeGeneres Show" interview. He shared he enjoyed that the "Scream" actor was on edge on location of the 2022 demon-centric show. "The lovely Courteney was the perfect person to do ['Shining Vale'] with. I was so grateful, she's funny, she's smart. She is genuinely easy to scare," revealed the actor.

During the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" interview, Kinnear revealed that he believed it is important for aspiring actors to perform before audience members, like the cast of "Friends" once did. "I think it's very hard for these kids over the last couple years with COVID — is that the isolation, you know, I do think that the idea of getting in front of audiences, and the idea of being in front of people is a really valuable thing."