Why Did All American Kill Billy Baker & How Did He Die?

The sports drama "All American" has earned a spot as one of the CW's best shows, with the recent fifth season being the series' most drama-packed outing yet. Midway through Season 5, Coach Billy Baker — played by Taye Diggs — tragically dies in a bus accident. More specifically, he dies in a moment of self-sacrifice. Episode 11, titled "Time," sees Billy, Asher (Cody Christian), and the team traveling to a combine in which the South Crenshaw players showcase their skills to a number of college coaches.

On the way home, the bus's tire blows out, causing it to crash and teeter on the edge of a cliff. Billy and the others exit safely, until Billy realizes that Jabari (Simeon Daise) is missing. He reenters the bus to rescue his player, after which he dies off-screen.

Two episodes later in "Day Ones," audiences see a flashback of that fateful night on the bus, revealing the painful details of Billy's death and the source of Jabari's survivor's guilt. As he helps the injured Jabari off of the bus, Billy realizes he can't shift his weight without the bus toppling over the edge. Billy asks Jabari to tell his family he loves him.

"It's the minute Billy knew, 'Two of us don't make it off,'" showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll told TVLine. "And it's not shock on Billy's face. It's almost acceptance, because he realized a couple minutes ago that that was his fate."

The moment wasn't shocking for Diggs either, who knew his character would be departing the series.