Iron Man Vs. Storm: Who Wins Marvel's Contest Of Chaos Fight?

Contains spoilers for "Iron Man Annual" #1

Iron Man and Storm might be two different kinds of heroes in the Marvel Universe, but when they are forced to fight, the Omega-Level Mutant taking on the powerless genius billionaire ends up being a surprisingly good and unexpected match-up.

Marvel's "Contest of Chaos" crossover event features a rejuvenated Agatha Harkness as the main villain with her quest to create a new Darkhold corrupting heroes into fighting. After stealing the heart of the elder god Chthon, the creator of the original Darkhold, Harkness has already forced Spider-Man and Wolverine to duke it out, leading the web-slinger to team up with Jessica Jones to figure out what exactly made him fight in the first place. However, before anyone can figure out a way to stop Harkness from forcing more duels between usual allies as she distracts heroes from her quest to gain more power, Iron Man and Storm turn on each other with the witch's magical influence pitting them together.

While readers might expect Storm's incredible abilities to dispatch Iron Man easily, Tony Stark shows why he's prepared to take on the deadliest opponents in the Marvel Universe despite having no powers. But who won the tussle between the characters?