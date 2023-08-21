Breaking Bad: Who Was On The Jesse Pinkman Casting Shortlist Besides Aaron Paul?

While it feels like the role of Jesse Pinkman opposite Bryan Cranston's Walter White on TV's "Breaking Bad" was tailor-made for Aaron Paul, the casting director for the smash series said the actor was anything but a shoo-in when it came to getting him locked in.

The AMC crime drama about a methamphetamine operation run by a cancer-stricken high school chemistry teacher (Cranston) and his former student (Paul) dominated the television landscape during its five-season run from 2008 to 2013. Paul was one of the biggest benefactors of the show's success, as he was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor for each of the series' five seasons, winning three.

In a behind-the-scenes video interview with "Breaking Bad" casting director Dawn Steinberg from 2013, the creative said that Paul faced some stiff competition for the role, but his charisma won her over. "We tested Aaron Paul against Penn Badgley, Reed Scott, and Colin Hanks I want to say," Steinberg recalled. "And it was clear that it was Aaron Paul [who should play Jesse] in the audition room. You just know. You feel it. You feel it — you watch an actor audition; you hear the words, and it's almost [like] he's no longer himself. He is the character."

Yet, while Steinberg and her "Breaking Bad" colleagues knew Paul was perfect for the role, convincing the series' studio and network to cast Paul over his better-known competition was not easy.