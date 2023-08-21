John Wick 4: Who Is Mr. Nobody & Why Does He Look Familiar To Invasion Fans?

Since its 2014 inception, the "John Wick" franchise has delivered no particular shortage of colorful characters, with creators surrounding Keanu Reeves' titular badass with some of the most memorable — and memorably named — figures ever conjured for the big screen. And those who've seen "John Wick: Chapter 4" would likely slot the bounty hunter Mr. Nobody near the top of any list of the franchise's most notable creations.

Played by Shamier Anderson, the dog-loving Mr. Nobody appears relatively early in the "Chapter 4" action, taking detailed notes about Wick's comings and goings while plotting to take him down for a hefty bounty. However, by the film's end, he's actively rooting for John to win his battle with High Table baddies. Along the way, Mr. Nobody showcases a skill set and code of honor on a level to the very man he was tracking, with Anderson adding layers of depth to the character behind a performance as hard-boiled as it is uniquely soulful.

As fans of the Apple TV+ sci-fi hit "Invasion" can attest, that's sort of Anderson's M.O. these days. After all, the actor wowed viewers of the globe-trotting alien invasion drama with his portrayal of U.S. soldier Trevante Cole in all 11 episodes of Season 1. Spread largely across Afghanistan and London, Cole's story becomes integral in the invading aliens' perceived defeat. And his story becomes an even bigger part of the still-raging war in Season 2.