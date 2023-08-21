Hell's Kitchen: What Happened To Dafne After Leaving The Show?

Ending up on "Hell's Kitchen" is a dream come true for many chefs. While everyone wants to win the grand prize, simply getting the exposure the show offers can significantly boost one's profile. It's safe to say that's the case for Chef Dafne Mejia, who was the runner-up on Season 21.

According to her website, she's been involved with cooking for a long time. While she initially went to school to study biology, she realized her passions lay elsewhere, and she soon made the switch to The Art Institute of California — San Francisco to study culinary arts. She then became a private chef, with clients including Drake, and honed her craft at various fine dining establishments. From September 2022 to February 2023, her episodes of "Hell's Kitchen" aired, and she hasn't slouched since proving she was a master chef on the show. According to her LinkedIn, she's continued working as a private chef through The Gores Group.

It's a culmination of many years of experience, starting as a line cook and making her way to an executive sous chef. She may not have won "Hell's Kitchen," but her career will be just fine even without that grand prize.