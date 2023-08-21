Does Obi-Wan Flirt With Asajj Ventress & Are They Star Wars' Weirdest Ship?

If you've only watched the "Star Wars" movies, you might not know how much of a flirt Obi-Wan Kenobi was in his heyday. But in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," you may notice a different side of the sagely Jedi Master — the romantic side. One of the biggest storylines in all of "The Clone Wars" involves Satine Kryze, the Duchess of Mandalore, with whom Obi-Wan has an extensive and complicated history. While still just a Padawan under Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan served as Satine's bodyguard, and their relationship progressed beyond just work.

Through his relationship with Satine, we see how Obi-Wan might have turned out differently had he not adhered so strictly to the Jedi code. But, of course, the Mandalorian duchess isn't the only woman Obi-Wan tries to rizz up in the animated series. That's because every time he encounters the Sith assassin Asajj Ventress, it always turns into a bizarre flirt-off.

You could write this off as a battle tactic to throw Ventress off her game (he is very handsome, after all), but there's no denying that Obi-Wan is at his absolute flirtiest when dueling Ventress. Their dynamic only becomes more complicated later in the series when she abandons Count Dooku and the Separatists, leading to some charged team-ups with her Jedi rival.