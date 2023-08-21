Why Certain Naked And Afraid Staffers Are Called The 'Blur Man Group'

The contestants on "Naked and Afraid" do their best not to show any fear on the show. But the other part of that title is on display all the time.

It's no secret that in every episode, people are dropped into the wilderness with not even the clothes on their backs. As a cable show, everything's blurred out, so viewers can't actually see anything. But the same can't be said for the people whose job is to blur out such material.

It's easy to overlook that, yes, someone's job is to blur people's private parts, and The New York Times dove into that gig in 2016. The paper visited a Sherman Oaks production office that looks like any other, but inside are people who look at naked participants all day long. They get notes to ensure the blurs are just right, which leads to humorous directives like "Boobs blur insufficient" and "More opaque crotch blur for him." Shaun O'Steen, a member of the self-dubbed Blur Man Group, admitted it's a little weird, "I mean, what job can you say, 'Oh, my God, look at that penis,' and not have to worry about H.R.?"

While some have long been part of the team, O'Steen revealed that many people aren't cut out for looking at naked people all day. One person didn't even last two weeks. Those who last become numb to seeing that kind of content all the time, which is also the case for players, as Bulent Gurcan admitted, but while it sounds funny, there are serious repercussions in not getting a blur just right.