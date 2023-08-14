Naked And Afraid Vet Bulent Reveals How Awkward Being Nude Really Is

"Naked and Afraid" may be the most aptly named reality TV series ever. A standard episode drops two contestants into the wilderness utterly naked while they have to fight for survival with barely anything to aid them. And while most people might get hung up on the "naked" aspect of the show, it doesn't seem to be a problem for the budding survivalists.

Bulent Gurcan is a seasoned "Naked and Afraid" cast member at this point. He's appeared on the show several times, so he knows exactly what he's getting into. He even spoke to The Seattle Times about not wearing any clothes during filming, which upset his former partner more than himself, "I asked a now-ex if I can do a show like this mentally and physically and she says, 'Why would I even want to think about you and another naked woman in the middle of the jungle?' As soon as she became an ex, I applied and got picked."

It's understandable someone may be hesitant to allow their partner to be naked with someone else for weeks on end. But Gurcan was quick to explain how any temptation quickly melts away: "It's literally just the first two minutes that's awkward. After that, the heat and humidity and amount of hiking to get to your locations [becomes paramount] and the nakedness is gone out of your mind."