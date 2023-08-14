Naked And Afraid Vet Bulent Reveals How Awkward Being Nude Really Is
"Naked and Afraid" may be the most aptly named reality TV series ever. A standard episode drops two contestants into the wilderness utterly naked while they have to fight for survival with barely anything to aid them. And while most people might get hung up on the "naked" aspect of the show, it doesn't seem to be a problem for the budding survivalists.
Bulent Gurcan is a seasoned "Naked and Afraid" cast member at this point. He's appeared on the show several times, so he knows exactly what he's getting into. He even spoke to The Seattle Times about not wearing any clothes during filming, which upset his former partner more than himself, "I asked a now-ex if I can do a show like this mentally and physically and she says, 'Why would I even want to think about you and another naked woman in the middle of the jungle?' As soon as she became an ex, I applied and got picked."
It's understandable someone may be hesitant to allow their partner to be naked with someone else for weeks on end. But Gurcan was quick to explain how any temptation quickly melts away: "It's literally just the first two minutes that's awkward. After that, the heat and humidity and amount of hiking to get to your locations [becomes paramount] and the nakedness is gone out of your mind."
Bulent Gurcan is used to being in the nude around others
It's second nature for Bulent Gurcan to be in his birthday suit around other people at this point. He first appeared in the series in Season 10, but lower back issues prevented him from going all the way. Injuries are common on "Naked and Afraid," but fortunately, he had a shot at redemption in Season 11 when he and Sara Burkett went back into the wilderness together. This time, they found success. He was also one of the players on "Naked and Afraid XL" Season 6, but he spent much of the 40-day challenge by himself due to his rough personality rubbing others the wrong way.
While it's somewhat understandable Gurcan's ex would be worried about some hanky-panky going on, contestants get incredibly dirty during their tenure on "Naked and Afraid." It's not exactly an aphrodisiac, but sex has been known to happen. Dani Beau made a video for TikTok where she revealed how she personally knows of several pairings who got busy in more ways than one while on the show. It may not have been the sexiest thing in the world, but some people apparently get creative when trying to find ways to kill time.
But Bulent Gurcan is one "Naked and Afraid" cast member who has zero qualms about keeping it professional while in the buff. He's also a participant in "Naked and Afraid: Castaways," which puts players on a deserted island in the Pacific Ocean for 21 days. It's safe to say he doesn't get bothered by seeing other people naked these days.