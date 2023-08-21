Mile 22 Sequel - Will It Ever Happen?

At times, a movie's success can be hindered simply by the era of its release. In 2018, Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg embarked on their fourth collaboration in a mere five years. Their films are typically infused with intense military idealization, with Wahlberg apparently seeing Berg as the director who can help him follow in the footsteps of action legends like Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone. Wahlberg cleverly seized the chance to fill the void of a genuine action hero amid the prevailing dominance of comic book movies in his peers' filmographies.

However, "Mile 22," their latest movie, took a different route. Instead of another biographical military piece, it delved into a fictional military narrative, poised to launch a fresh franchise with Wahlberg at its forefront. Yet many critics viewed this as doubling down on a genre that hasn't fully resonated with the broader public. The outcome? Modest box office results and negative reviews from critics.

Nonetheless, a renewed interest emerged when the dust settled and "Mile 22" landed on Netflix in late 2020. The movie, adhering to classic action movie tropes, found its niche on the Netflix homepage, which lowered the stakes for its success. This shift sparked curiosity among fans about the absence of a sequel. So let's delve deep into the progress of a potential follow-up to "Mile 22."