What Happened To Michael J. Fox At Marvel & Who Do MCU Fans Want Him To Play?

With Michael J. Fox having announced his retirement from acting in 2020, we'll unfortunately never get to see the beloved "Back to the Future" star appear in a Marvel Cinematic Universe production. However, that doesn't mean he doesn't have any ties to Marvel. In 1987, he (kind of) appeared twice in Marvel Comics. The first appearance was in October in "Iron Man" #227, which opens with Tony Stark battling the villainous Beetle at a celebrity charity auction. While he's never explicitly named, one of the attendees, who bears a striking resemblance to Fox, muses how Tony's armor could, "probably take him to the future and back."

Fox's second appearance that year would be decidedly more offbeat. The next month saw the release of "Marvel Tales" #205, which features a Spider-Ham story that sees Peter Porker on assignment photographing the Eggy Awards before battling The Three Muskrateers. Amongst the guests of the animal-themed riff on the Emmys is an anthropomorphic canine actor appropriately named Michael J. Fox. Neither comic portrayal amounts to more than a wink and a nod, but they do confirm the existence of Earth-616 and Earth-8311 variants of the actor.

Outside of tenuous comic appearances, some fans have lobbied for years for Fox to appear in different Marvel roles. There's fan-created art of a young Michael J. Fox as Peter Parker and people on Reddit have argued for the 62-year-old actor to serve as the MCU's Uncle Ben. And though his acting career may be over, Fox's legacy lives on in the MCU.