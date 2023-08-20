Why Blue Beetle's Mom Rocio Looks So Familiar

If you were one of the fans who flocked to the latest DC Comics big-screen adventure, the likable but extremely generic "Blue Beetle," in theaters, there might have been a few members of the cast that struck a chord in your memory. One of those cast members might be Mexican actress Elpidia Carrillo, who plays the mother of the main character and titular superhero Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña).

If Rocio Reyes's character looks familiar to a viewer of "Blue Beetle," it's probably because Carrillo has had a long career in both Spanish and English language projects over the last few decades. She's been a frequent presence in feature films and television shows, and a few of her performances have been in movies that are still widely watched classics even decades after their original release. Here's a brief rundown of a few of her highest-profile roles so fans of her latest can pin down what they might have seen her in before.