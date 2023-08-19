Blue Beetle Is The First DCU Film To Receive This Rotten Tomatoes Designation Since 2021

For the first time in almost exactly two years, a DCU film is rated above 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning it's officially certified fresh. "Blue Beetle," which chronicles the origin story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) and the parasitic doomsday alien AI grafted to his spine, is currently sitting at 76% critical approval on the review aggregate site. Any production that achieves 60% or higher is considered fresh, but only those above 75% are certified fresh. Within these parameters, only four other DCU films are certified fresh, with the last film in DC's backlog to do so being James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" in 2021, where it scored an impressive 90%. Since then, DC has released "Black Adam," "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," and "The Flash," all of which failed to hit this benchmark.

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" was released during this window of time, as well, and received a solid 85%, but it's not officially part of the DC's larger cinematic universe. Much like Todd Phillips' "The Joker," the film exists beneath the studios' Elseworlds brand, which features non-canonical depictions of popular DC characters.

Only one more film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," stands between audiences and the new DCU. Technically speaking, all of the aforementioned canonical films, including "Blue Beetle," began life as part of the previously named DCEU. Should "Aquaman" also critically appease, then DC is set to start Gunn, and Peter Safran's DC universe reboot with "Superman: Legacy" and a host of public goodwill.