Why Victoria Kord From Blue Beetle Looks So Familiar

Because she's appeared in so many classics, it's hard to pin down Susan Sarandon's most significant role. But in the grand history of cinema, she may not have a more influential or well-remembered character than the titular Louise in 1991's "Thelma & Louise." Today, the film is still remembered as a seminal piece of feminist filmmaking, as well as one of the best road trip movies ever made.

"Thelma & Louise" earned Sarandon her second Academy Award nomination, though she and costar Geena Davis both lost out in the best actress category to Jodie Foster's "Silence of the Lambs" performance. Not to be discouraged, she earned another nomination for the same award the very next year for her turn as Michaela Odone in "Lorenzo's Oil." Her fourth best leading actress nomination came with her emotional performance as Reggie Love in the 1994 legal drama "The Client."

After appearing in films like "Little Women" and "Safe Passage," Sarandon earned her fifth best actress Academy Award nomination and her fourth in five years — a truly staggering stat. The nod came for her turn as Sister Helen Prejean in 1995's "Dead Man Walking." Finally, after four contentious losses, she won the award, taking home the most prestigious trophy in the business. She finished out the '90s with movies like "Twilight," "Stepmom," and "Cradle Will Rock."