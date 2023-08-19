Naked And Afraid: Who Narrates The Show & Its Spin-Offs?

Over the years, many contestants have appeared on the reality series "Naked and Afraid" in front of the camera wearing nothing but their birthday suits. For over 160 episodes, however, just one man has diligently served as the series' narrator, and that talented individual's vocal efforts aren't just limited to one series. The same person also narrates "Naked and Afraid: XL," "Naked and Afraid: Foreign Exchange," "Naked and Afraid: Castaways," "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing," "Naked and Afraid: Solo," and "Naked and Afraid: Alone." That person is voiceover artist Michael Brown, who has been involved with the revealing franchise since 2013 and has lent his skills to over 300 episodes.

Even though Brown has never appeared on screen and viewers still don't know if he could make it through a stay in the woods without clothes, it's probably safe to assume that the sound of Brown's voice setting the mood is as important to many viewers as watching nude survivalists endure the difficulties of the wilderness. But while his efforts on the Discovery Channel show are among his biggest claims to fame, fans may be surprised to find out where else they could have heard Brown in action.