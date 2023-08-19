Gilmore Girls: How Many Seasons Are There & Which Are The Best According To IMDb?

In a world where the news cycle is filled with stress, anxiety, and discontent, shows like "Gilmore Girls" can serve as real comfort food. A tale of life, love, and family woven across three generations of women, the series struck a major chord with viewers and went on to last for eight seasons.

However, as is the case with any television show, not all seasons of "Gilmore Girls" are equal in terms of quality. While the top 10 episodes, as rated by fans on IMDb, criss-cross the width and breadth of the show, as you look further over the top 30 episodes of the series, it becomes clear that the comedy-drama series hit its stride where a lot of shows do.

Season 3 of the highly relatable "Gilmore Girls" began airing in 2002 and has seven of the top 30 episodes of the show, marking it as the clear favorite. While its top-performing episode, "They Shoot Gilmores, Don't They?" only comes in at No. 5, this still denotes it as the most popular season of the series, with roughly 25% of the top 30 episodes being from this season.