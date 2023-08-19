The Ending Of Vivarium Explained

There are films that offer up straightforward stories of action, drama, thrills, and chills, and then there are movies that are deliberately mystifying — like 2020's "Vivarium." Co-written and directed by Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan, "Vivarium" is unlike any other movie you've ever seen. With a stylish visual flare, the film operates more or less as a character study of Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) and Gemma (Imogen Poots), a young couple who are looking to buy their first home together.

When they go looking at new houses, though, Tom and Gemma get far more than they bargained for after an odd agent named Martin (Jonathan Aris) takes them to a remote community called Yonder. A mysterious little suburb where everything feels a little off, from the identical houses to the clouds that are a little too perfect. Soon, Gemma and Tom find their happy house hunting turning into a nightmare when they become stuck in Yonder, unable to leave, and forced to care for a child that has been dropped in their lap with no explanation.

An often confusing movie, "Vivarium" all but screams to be analyzed, and it wouldn't be surprising if you came away scratching your head and wondering what you just saw. If that's the case, pull up a chair and don't expect to be released until you've finished reading, because we're here to help you make sense of the ending of "Vivarium."