The Fall Of The House Of Usher Trailer Foreshadows Mike Flanagan's Darkest Adaptation Yet

If Mike Flanagan has proven anything throughout his time in the Hollywood spotlight, it's one fact: he understands horror. Through efforts like "Ouija: Origin of Evil," "Gerald's Game," and "Doctor Sleep," Flanagan has become one of the strongest creators in the horror genre. His latest chilling adaptation is Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher," which is loosely based on the Edgar Allen Poe short story of the same name and Poe's other works.

Flanagan's upcoming series focuses on the Usher family, who have amassed near-unrivaled wealth and power via the pharmaceutical industry. However, they're shaken to their core when several of the family's youngest members die under mysterious circumstances. To bring this tale to life, Flanagan enlisted the acting talents of Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill. If the promotional material for the Netflix series is any indication, then Flanagan fans are in for something special from the combination of the cast and story. At long last, we have a proper trailer for Flanagan's "The Fall of the House of Usher," and it more than appears to do Poe's material justice.