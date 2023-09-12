The Fall Of The House Of Usher Trailer Foreshadows Mike Flanagan's Darkest Adaptation Yet
If Mike Flanagan has proven anything throughout his time in the Hollywood spotlight, it's one fact: he understands horror. Through efforts like "Ouija: Origin of Evil," "Gerald's Game," and "Doctor Sleep," Flanagan has become one of the strongest creators in the horror genre. His latest chilling adaptation is Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher," which is loosely based on the Edgar Allen Poe short story of the same name and Poe's other works.
Flanagan's upcoming series focuses on the Usher family, who have amassed near-unrivaled wealth and power via the pharmaceutical industry. However, they're shaken to their core when several of the family's youngest members die under mysterious circumstances. To bring this tale to life, Flanagan enlisted the acting talents of Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill. If the promotional material for the Netflix series is any indication, then Flanagan fans are in for something special from the combination of the cast and story. At long last, we have a proper trailer for Flanagan's "The Fall of the House of Usher," and it more than appears to do Poe's material justice.
Consequence is coming for the Usher family...
In the first trailer for "The Fall of the House of Usher," viewers glimpse the miniseries' harrowing mansion and a mysterious threat hovering over the wealthy (and catty) family. Taking cues from such recent horror hits as "The Menu" and "Ready or Not," Flanagan's tale is seemingly a dark satire on class inequities. While we're unsure who (or what) haunts the Usher family, they seem doomed to face familiar turmoil and a reckoning. As predicted, the visual shots look excellently constructed with pitch-perfect acting on display.
Flanagan's attempt at bringing "The Fall of the House of Usher" into live-action comes after numerous other creatives tried their hand at the adaptation. The earliest dates back to the late 1920s, with a French and American version taking the silver screen by storm. Director Roger Corman famously brought the tale to theaters in 1960 under the title "House of Usher," with Vincent Price and Myrna Fahey at the forefront of the cast. Poe's story even took animated form in 2015, with the legendary Christopher Lee as its narrator. But Flanagan's adaptation promises to bring a more menacing tone to the ill-fated family with the dangers of "consequence" looming over each frame.
"The Fall of the House of Usher" arrives on Netflix on October 12.