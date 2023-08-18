Who Plays Cruella De Vil In The '90s 101 Dalmatians & What Was Her MCU Role?

Long before the days of Disney's onslaught of live-action remakes of its animated library, 1996's "101 Dalmatians" sought to breathe new life into the beloved 1961 film of the same name. Perhaps the most necessary ingredient in reimagining the animated classic was finding the perfect performer to play fashion-crazed puppy killer Cruella de Vil, a role originally voiced by Betty Lou Gerson. To say they found a fitting piece of casting would be an understatement — and it wouldn't be her last time working with the Mouse House.

The part went to now-eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close. Much like her animated counterpart, Close's Cruella is the fur-loving owner of a fashion design company who becomes obsessed with the prospect of wearing Dalmatian fur. Alongside her bumbling henchmen Horace (Mark Williams) and Jasper (Hugh Laurie), she traps several Dalmatian puppies at her estate before they escape and outwit her. Close initially declined the part when approached while starring in a Broadway show, until costume designer Anthony Powell managed to change her mind. She reprised her iconic role in the 2000 sequel "102 Dalmatians" and executive produced the 2021 Emma Stone-starring "Cruella."

Outside of providing the voice for Kala in 1999's "Tarzan," Close's next live-action role under Disney wouldn't come until nearly 20 years later, with Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." At the start of the James Gunn-directed trilogy, she stars as Irani Rael, the leader of the Nova Corps. With the aid of the Guardians, she sees her people to victory against Ronan the Accuser's (Lee Pace) attack on Xandar. Much like with her "Dalmatians" role, this wouldn't be Close's last time starring in the franchise.