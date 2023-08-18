Who Is The Actress From The New Old Navy Commercial & Where You've Seen Her Before

Taking a compliment can be difficult, but sometimes your clothes scream for them, and Old Navy wants you to flaunt your style. This message comes through in the new commercial "The Taylor Pant," featuring Natasha Lyonne strutting down a sidewalk in her Old Navy outfit. When a bystander compliments her pants, the actress admits, "Compliments are tough, but you just gotta own it," and reveals the origins of her perfectly styled trousers are none other than the American clothing retailer.

While her pants could easily distract most viewers, some may recognize Lyonne from somewhere but not quite be able to place her. The actress entered the industry in the late '80s, but her breakout performance came as Jessica in "American Pie." She went on to reprise the role in its sequels, "American Pie 2" and "American Reunion."

Although it doesn't get more iconic than "American Pie," Lyonne's career has had a recent resurgence, partnering with Netflix for two of the streamer's biggest releases. In 2013, she joined "Orange Is the New Black," playing inmate Nicky Nichols and earning herself an Emmy nomination. After the show's conclusion, Lyonne got her spotlight playing Nadia Vulvokov in Netflix's "Russian Doll," scoring even more award-season recognition. As if that weren't enough, Lyonne recently was the lead in Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed "Poker Face," playing the lie-detecting waitress Charlie Cale.