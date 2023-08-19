Blue Beetle: 5 Reasons 'The Bug' Is Way More Powerful Than The Batmobile
Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"
The Batmobile is simply iconic. We all know it. But is it truly the best superhero vehicle out there, or is there a lesser-known option that secretly puts it to shame? Put yourself in the colorful shoes of a comic book character. You're in the market for a cool mode of transportation that suits your superhero vibe. Maybe your radioactive what-have-you didn't bless you with a cool mobility skill like web-swinging or teleportation. Maybe you're just trying to get in on the superhero merch game — a little Spider-Man toy ATV action. Whatever the reason, the objective is clear: a suped-up super-ride that combines elegance, tactical efficiency, and style.
You might consider the invisible jet route. But hey, you can't even hold onto your keys, let alone remember where you parked at Wegmans. And while a spaceship big enough for the whole entourage sounds fun, it'll kill you on the fuel efficiency. So what's left? Chances are, your eyes darted to the front of the comic book dealership to the Lambo of vigilante vehicles: the Batmobile. It comes in ten different shades of black, as well as sporty and combat models for different occasions.
Sure, the best versions of the Batmobile might look like the hottest superhero whips on the market, but they're a far cry from the true king — the Bug from "Blue Beetle." As demonstrated in the film, the Bug is actually way more powerful (and luxurious) than the Batmobile. Here are five reasons why the Bug should be the actual superhero ride on your vision board this holiday sales event season.
1. The Bug can fly
We can tell that you're not sold. The Bug was Ted Kord's car, after all. That's like driving your grandpa's old Jetta — or so you think. But let's do a little thought experiment with that oh-so-snazzy Batmobile you still have your heart set on.
You're Batman. That gaudy signal you used the GCPD's bottomless budget to build lights up the evening sky, calling you to action. So you hop in the Batmobile and set off to apprehend some bad guys. There's just one problem: traffic. Why do they always do their robberies during rush hour? You snake your way through a few miles of Gotham interstate, which takes you, like, way longer than it should, only to find that your exit ramp is under construction. Wasn't that supposed to be finished a month ago? Honestly, the second they finish one "renovation," it's another lane blocked off indefinitely. Is this where your tax dollars are going? I mean, not Batman's tax dollars — he has shell companies and "charities" for that — but still!
The right call is probably to turn around the second you see the backup and swap into the Batwing. But wouldn't it be simpler if all of your aerial and land-based transportation needs were met by a single craft? The Bug has you covered, with jet engines capable of truly super speeds and the ability to switch between flight, walking mode, and even subaquatic travel instantaneously. Now that's utility!
2. The Bug has a built-in arsenal of weapons
Sure, the Batmobile is swanky. Sure, it has boosters, grapple hooks, and all kinds of other bat gadgets. But most of that gear only comes into play while you're behind the wheel. What if one of Penguin's goons puts you into a wall, crunching that beautiful rocket launcher all out of shape? Or what if you need to fit the whole Bat Family in the backseat for a proper team-up? It'll be a tight squeeze.
None of these issues will trouble you once you're behind the wheel of the Bug. Not only is the vehicle incredibly spacious, capable of both family vacation and party bus responsibilities, but it comes fully stocked with more laser machine guns, super bubblegum, and other wacky gadgets than you can shake a stick at. There's advanced cyber weaponry for everyone — even Grandma! And with Ted Kord's famous intuitive design philosophy, all of these handy gizmos can be mastered in no time at all.
Oh, what's that? The Batmobile has a portable crime lab? Guess Batman must have heard about the other portable crime lab in the Bug. Anything the Bat can do, the Bug can do bigger and better, and that's a Blue Beetle guarantee.
3. The Bug is easy and comfortable to drive
Gadgets, flight capabilities, and unregistered weaponry are all nice to have, but when it comes to "cars," nothing beats the driving experience. At the end of the day, how you feel behind the wheel is the most important thing. The Batmobile may have the plush seats, the glossy interior, and the feeling of self-righteousness that only immoral amounts of money can provide. But what are all those buttons really for? And why, in such an expensive car, does your knee keep butting up against the center console?
The Batmobile merely adopted these aesthetics. The Bug was born in comfort; molded by it to fit all drivers and body types. As seen at the end of "Blue Beetle," a driver like Uncle Rudy (George Lopez) can hop into the driver's seat with no prior experience and quickly become an expert. A whole platoon of Kord Industries security guards is no match for a first-time flyer in the Bug, so just imagine what someone with years behind the wheel could do.
Sure, ease of use doesn't necessarily mean "more powerful," but think about it for a minute. If it's smoother to control, there are probably fewer delicate parts to get crushed, blown up, or hacked by some villain's latest invention. Simplicity doesn't get nearly enough credit in the superhero game, and it's time we start celebrating accessible design for a change.
4. All-terrain capabilities make the Bug impossible to stop
We've already covered the severe limitations of the Batmobile when it comes to Gotham City traffic. But there are plenty of other ways to immobilize the Dark Knight's iconic car. The Bug can fly, yes, but its ground mode also uses six giant mechanical legs to walk around instead of wheels. As demonstrated in the "Blue Beetle" movie, this all-terrain accessibility makes the Bug nearly impossible to stop.
Giant stone wall? Go right over it. Surrounded by goons on all sides? Start stomping, or better yet, drop a smoky "Bug Fart" out of the back — yes, that's what it's actually called. Different iterations of the Batmobile have had plenty of extra mobility features, such as rocket boosters to help with big jumps and explosives to remove obstacles. But isn't it simpler to just walk directly over your problems and leave them ground into the dust? The Reyes family certainly seems to think so.
It also helps that the bug is armored like a tank. The Batmobile has had plenty of versions that can take a beating, but the good ol' eye test would make most folks pick the Bug over it when it comes to pure strength and defensive capabilities. And you know what? They'd be right to do so. Victoria Kord's island fortress is about as impenetrable as they come, and the Bug bashes through it like it's nothing.
5. Unlike the Batmobile, the Bug is good for the environment
We've talked about speed. We've talked about weapons. We've talked about pure physical strength. But do you know what's more powerful than all of those things? Looking out for our natural environment. If you go back to the "Blue Beetle" comics, you'll discover that the Bug is solar-powered, making it eco-friendly as well as efficient and swanky.
We know that Batman doesn't give a hoot about the environment. He locks Poison Ivy in Arkham every chance he gets. Plus, according to a 2022 report from Oxfam, the richest billionaires are responsible for, on average, over a million times more carbon emissions than the average person in the bottom 90% of emissions. Crime crisis, Batman? How about allocating some resources to the climate crisis for a change?
Ted Kord might still be a bit of a wacko, but such is the way with tech moguls. We'll look past his likely crypto investments and the inexplicable renaming of that social media site he bought to focus on the positives, like a giant flying scarab ship that runs on renewable energy.