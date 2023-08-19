Blue Beetle: 5 Reasons 'The Bug' Is Way More Powerful Than The Batmobile

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"

The Batmobile is simply iconic. We all know it. But is it truly the best superhero vehicle out there, or is there a lesser-known option that secretly puts it to shame? Put yourself in the colorful shoes of a comic book character. You're in the market for a cool mode of transportation that suits your superhero vibe. Maybe your radioactive what-have-you didn't bless you with a cool mobility skill like web-swinging or teleportation. Maybe you're just trying to get in on the superhero merch game — a little Spider-Man toy ATV action. Whatever the reason, the objective is clear: a suped-up super-ride that combines elegance, tactical efficiency, and style.

You might consider the invisible jet route. But hey, you can't even hold onto your keys, let alone remember where you parked at Wegmans. And while a spaceship big enough for the whole entourage sounds fun, it'll kill you on the fuel efficiency. So what's left? Chances are, your eyes darted to the front of the comic book dealership to the Lambo of vigilante vehicles: the Batmobile. It comes in ten different shades of black, as well as sporty and combat models for different occasions.

Sure, the best versions of the Batmobile might look like the hottest superhero whips on the market, but they're a far cry from the true king — the Bug from "Blue Beetle." As demonstrated in the film, the Bug is actually way more powerful (and luxurious) than the Batmobile. Here are five reasons why the Bug should be the actual superhero ride on your vision board this holiday sales event season.