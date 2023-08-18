Motherwolff & David: Catfish's Weirdest Episode Explained

"Catfish: The TV Show" Season 8, Episode 74 is quite possibly the strangest episode in the series' decade-plus history. In it, Nev Schulman and guest host Dylan Sprayberry help a woman with the online handle Motherwolff meet up with someone named David with whom she's chatted virtually for around 20 years. Over the course of their lengthy internet correspondence, David has avoided showing his face on video, hence her interest in working with the "Catfish" team to meet him.

Schulman and Sprayberry soon figure out that photos David shared with Motherwolff were stolen and end up finding an address they determine must be his home. When the crew arrives, the person who walks outside to meet them is wearing a wig, already indicating that there's more to David than Motherwolff knows. Then, David's voice shifts up in pitch as he reveals that David is a character played by someone named Denise. All of his feelings for Motherwolff are genuine, Denise claims, but only when in-character as David.

Denise eventually owns up to a multitude of personalities and is unwilling to share their true identity, whatever that may mean. Finally, in a follow-up two months after their in-person meeting, Motherwolff reveals that she's not only still in contact with David but that they're officially in a relationship. While David might not have been the person he presented, the opportunity to appear vulnerable in front of Motherwolff seems to have only strengthened their bond.