My 600-Lb Life: Where Is Donald Shelton Now?

It's been over a decade since viewers of "My 600-lb Life" spent an episode with Donald Shelton. Featured on Season 1, Episode 3, of the show, Shelton began his weight loss journey at 34 years of age, weighing 675 pounds and using a wheelchair. He sought to lose substantial weight in order to qualify for bariatric surgery. He did so, shedding 285 pounds over the course of the seven years featured on the reality TV episode.

Shelton is one of the success stories of "My 600-lb Life," but unfortunately, he met with some complications following his weight loss surgery. An Express story on Shelton details how the operation led to further weight loss, with Shelton slimming down to 295 pounds thanks to a combination of the operation and continued diet and exercise. But he also suffered from additional mobility issues and even a brief coma, leading to a delayed diagnosis of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which had been affecting him since around 2007.

Due to his mobility issues, Shelton's weight spiked again, reportedly increasing by some 200 pounds. But he hasn't abandoned his healthy lifestyle and seems to be slimming back down.