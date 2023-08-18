The Rookie: What Happened To Armstrong & What Is His Actor Doing Now?

Five seasons deep into its run, the cast of "The Rookie" is looking quite a bit different compared to how early fans may remember it. Several characters have come and gone throughout the Los Angeles Police Department, with some having more bombastic exits than others. Case in point: Harold Perrineau's Nick Armstrong, a detective who joins the force in Season 2. Following the end of the Season 3 premiere, Armstrong is never seen or heard from again on the series, so what exactly happens to the character in his final arc?

Armstrong's sendoff story in "The Rookie," which mostly plays out over the course of the Season 2 finale and the Season 3 premiere, is just about as dramatic as they come. Despite his assistance to the main cast over the course of his debut season, it's ultimately revealed that Armstrong is a corrupt cop with gang connections. Things only get more wild from there, as Armstrong attempts to frame Nathan Fillion's John Nolan for his crimes, leading to the two having a final standoff. In the end, only one walks away alive, as Armstrong is betrayed by the gang, shot, and killed.