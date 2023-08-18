Whatever Happened To The Woof App After Shark Tank?

Who takes care of your pets when you can't?

That was exactly what entrepreneur Arsy Khodabandelou thought after he almost found himself in a nasty car accident. "Rather than my life flashing before my eyes," he recalled in 2023, "my dogs' lives flashed before my eyes." If Khodabandelou had found himself suddenly confined to a hospital bed — potentially unconscious and unable to communicate — he would have no way of ensuring that his beloved pets would be taken care of. Even if he could contact his immediate family, he lives in a different state (like many adults in the modern era).

To solve this problem, Khodabandelou began developing a service called "Woof." Its purpose is to give pet owners some peace of mind that — should the unthinkable happen — someone else will be thinking of their furry companions at home. With a problem-solving idea under his belt, Khodabandelou nabbed a spot on ABC's reality investing program "Shark Tank," where he got to test the waters with his animal-safety service. Sadly, those finned financiers would prove far less friendly than the sweet pups that inspired this endeavor in the first place.