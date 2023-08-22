The CSI Character Everyone Forgets Wolfgang Puck Played

Over the course of its 15-season primetime run, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" fronted a near-endless stream of special guest stars. But diehard fans of the hit procedural might be the first to tell you that few of those guest stars had quite as much fun with their roles as Mr. Wolfgang Puck. And if you've seen the culinary maestro's lone appearance on "CSI," you know it's hard to argue that point of view.

Puck, of course, became the toast of Tinseltown after moving to Los Angeles in the early 1970s, with his famed Sunset Strip restaurant Spago becoming a prime spot for the Hollywood elite to dine and be seen. It also served as the flagship for his first culinary franchise, with several more Spago branches following. With Spago making him a foodie star in Los Angeles, Puck became a bit of a celebrity chef himself. Not surprisingly, when he turned up on "CSI" in 2013, he was actually playing a celebrity chef. Indeed, he was actually playing himself.

Well, he was playing a character named Wolfgang Puck, at least, though one would hope the megalomaniacal version of himself you see on "CSI" is a far cry from his actual personality. Nonetheless, the episode in question came during Season 14 and found Puck playing the fiery host of a television cooking competition series where a former contestant ultimately becomes the main course. And yes, Puck is clearly enjoying his time hamming it up as the host of the fictional "Elite Chef."