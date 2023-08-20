The Ending Of Irresistible (2006) Explained

Sophie has started to notice things going awry in her home, including the iron she thought she left on being turned off and her husband's shoe sticking out of their closet. But she can't prove they aren't all coincidences, so she lets these incidents go. She goes to a party with her husband at his co-worker's house, but it turns out that Mara, the co-worker, and Sophie are wearing the same dress. It's odd, but nothing to be worried about, until, one day, Sophie notices that Mara is wearing the dress that she can't find in her closet.

In the aftermath, Sophie breaks into Mara's house, where she finds an owl collection shockingly like hers, and ends up getting caught by Mara's husband, who brings her to court for trespassing. Sophie is convicted and ordered to stay away from Mara and her family, but Sophie follows Mara anyway, finding nothing suspicious in Mara's behavior but still believing that Mara's up to no good.

Mara and Craig, meanwhile, grow closer at work, where Craig is an architect and Mara is an IT expert. Mara ends up trying to seduce Craig, but doesn't sleep with him because of an ill-timed phone call. As the third act of the film starts, Sophie is snooping in Mara's house once again. To prevent them from finding her, Sophie goes to the basement, where she finds she's locked in.