Who Plays Napoleon Dynamite & What Has He Starred In Lately?

In 2004, director Jared Hess gave moviegoers one of the strangest coming-of-age comedies of all time: "Napoleon Dynamite." The film takes viewers to the desolate and somewhat surreal town of Preston, Idaho — the place where the movie was actually filmed — which numerous oddball characters call home. Alongside the likes of Pedro Sánchez (Efren Ramirez) and Kipland "Kip" Dynamite (Aaron Ruell) is the person the movie is named after, the socially awkward, dance-loving Napoleon Dynamite. The role is played to perfection by actor Jon Heder, who has kept quite busy in the years since "Napoleon Dynamite" premiered in theaters.

Following his turn as Napoleon, Heder has taken on several big and small screen roles, amounting to quite a lengthy filmography. As far as recent efforts go, on the feature-length front, he has lent his voice-acting talents to the English version of "Pinocchio: A True Story" and "My Sweet Monster." When it comes to live-action films, Heder has popped up in "The Unexpected Race," "Tremors: Shreiker Island," and "Funny Thing About Love." Meanwhile, on television, he has taken on voice roles for "Pickle and Peanut," "Star vs. the Forces of Evil," and "Space Junk," to name a few.

Additionally, Heder has returned to the Napoleon character a few times since "Napoleon Dynamite" arrived almost two decades ago.