Marvel Reveals Uncanny Spider-Man's First Big Bad In Exclusive Preview

Nightcrawler is adjusting to a new normal (and he's not the only X-Man doing so) and staying hidden in plain sight thanks to the "Fall of X." Becoming the Uncanny Spider-Man allows him the chance to be a hero without as much of the public's anti-mutant pressure on him. Sadly, with Orchis' campaign against the X-Men resulting in the destruction of Krakoa, every mutant in the Marvel Universe is a target. Humankind's opinion of mutants is at its lowest point. Orchis doesn't plan on backing down in its quest to exterminate mutants, which is made evident by working with the Vulture to take out the new Spider-Man. Nightcrawler might have to keep his adventures as the Uncanny Spider-Man in the shadows; otherwise, he runs the risk of exposing his secret.

THE NIGHTCRAWLING WALL-CRAWLER! On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows! After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run – and having the time of his life?! Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero's life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can't ignore the mutant plight forever... Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett launch a joyful, sexy series that will shake Nightcrawler to his foundations – and have a hell of a good time doing it!

As a surprise treat, Looper also has the exclusive cover reveal for "Uncanny Spider-Man" #3 below — teasing even more allies (or potentially infuriating friends) joining Nightcrawler soon.

Uncanny Spider-Man #1 hits comic book stands and online retailers on September 20.