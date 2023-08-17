Marvel Reveals Uncanny Spider-Man's First Big Bad In Exclusive Preview
Contains spoilers for Marvel Comics' "Uncanny Spider-Man" #1 by Marvel Comics Si Spurrier, Lee Garbett, Matt Milla, and VC's Joe Caramgna
The all-new Uncanny Spider-Man is coming to the Marvel Universe in an upcoming self-titled series, where the classic mutant hero Nightcrawler takes up the web-spinning mantle and takes on the classic Spider-Man villain, Vulture, following the dark events of the "Fall of X."
In "Uncanny Spider-Man" #1, Kurt Wagner turns in his X-Men costume to become the newest version of Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe. With Marvel's mutants becoming more scattered than ever — and finding themselves public enemy number one outside of their former Krakoa home — Nightcrawler must take a new approach to being a hero. He'll sport a red and black spider-themed suit and BAMF's his way across New York City. Based on the exclusive preview pages made available to Looper.com, it looks like Nightcrawler will receive Spider-Man's blessing too. But his rise as the Uncanny Spider-Man will see villains receive power upgrades, including a notable one for Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture, making Nightcrawler's new job much more difficult.
Nightcrawler's time as Spider-Man will start off with a bang
In Looper's exclusive first look at "Uncanny Spider-Man" #1 pages one through four, readers witness Kurt Wagner stopping what looks to be an armed robbery. The three-toed X-Man surprises several masked robbers who have apparently stolen a container of human organs. (Yikes!)
The second image features the new Spider-Man going after his organ-stealing foes. Nightcrawler dives at the criminals, knocking their bike over and sending them crashing into the ground.
Our third preview page features Nightcrawler enjoying a pizza under a church steeple's bell. Spider-Man swings down to hang with the hero, who surely has questions about why there's another Spider-hero crimefighting in his city. However, considering his relationship with Nightcrawler and the X-Men, Spidey likely won't put up much of a challenge to Kurt's offer of additional help — unless he has a really good reason for doing so.
The final preview page features the return of a classic Spider-Man villain with a significant power upgrade. The Vulture appears with new wings, a new helmet, and what appears to be some seriously advanced tech. Vulture's upgrade comes courtesy of Orchis, the organization that is leading the public campaign against the X-Men. Vulture getting new tech and working alongside the anti-mutant organization to push their agenda shows how serious the group is about spreading propaganda and using powerful players to push its bigoted ideas to the masses.
Marvel's Uncanny Spider-Man will shake up the veteran X-Man
Nightcrawler is adjusting to a new normal (and he's not the only X-Man doing so) and staying hidden in plain sight thanks to the "Fall of X." Becoming the Uncanny Spider-Man allows him the chance to be a hero without as much of the public's anti-mutant pressure on him. Sadly, with Orchis' campaign against the X-Men resulting in the destruction of Krakoa, every mutant in the Marvel Universe is a target. Humankind's opinion of mutants is at its lowest point. Orchis doesn't plan on backing down in its quest to exterminate mutants, which is made evident by working with the Vulture to take out the new Spider-Man. Nightcrawler might have to keep his adventures as the Uncanny Spider-Man in the shadows; otherwise, he runs the risk of exposing his secret.
Check out the text preview of "Uncanny Spider-Man" #1 below:
THE NIGHTCRAWLING WALL-CRAWLER! On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows! After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run – and having the time of his life?! Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero's life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can't ignore the mutant plight forever... Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett launch a joyful, sexy series that will shake Nightcrawler to his foundations – and have a hell of a good time doing it!
As a surprise treat, Looper also has the exclusive cover reveal for "Uncanny Spider-Man" #3 below — teasing even more allies (or potentially infuriating friends) joining Nightcrawler soon.
Uncanny Spider-Man #1 hits comic book stands and online retailers on September 20.