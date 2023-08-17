American Horror Story Season 12 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

The twelfth season of "American Horror Story" is upon us — and it's arriving sooner than you might think.

After premiering on FX in the fall of 2001 with its first season — retroactively titled "Murder House" — "American Horror Story" really took off and became a staple of the horror genre. Spanning everything from unethically run mental health institutions to witch covens in New Orleans to circuses to devious cults, "American Horror Story" is one of FX's most popular series, and the twelfth season is finally coming.

So what do you need to know about Season 12 of "American Horror Story," which boasts the subtitle "Delicate?" Will showrunner Ryan Murphy's next season become one of the show's very best seasons, or will it fall to the bottom of the pack when all is said and done? Which "American Horror Story" regular players are set to return, and who's new to the franchise? Here's what you need to know about "American Horror Story: Delicate."