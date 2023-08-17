The Real Reason The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Bombed At The Box Office
Universal's "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" bombed at the box office after it opened on August 11. In total, the film netted $6.5 million on its first weekend in theaters, making back just a fraction of its $45 million budget.
Perhaps the most immediate culprit behind its lackluster financial performance is its lukewarm reception from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an aggregate 51% from professional reviewers and a still unimpressive 74% from audiences at large. In his review for Variety, for example, Owen Gleiberman wrote, "'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' is too explicit, too dawdling yet rapid-fire, too much like other horror films."
Critics weren't wholly unkind, however — RogerEbert.com reviewer Peter Sobczynski is among its proponents, awarding it three-and-a-half stars out of a possible four. "It is a smart, well-made, and sometimes downright creepy take on the tale that both horror buffs and regular moviegoers can appreciate in equal measure," he wrote. Furthermore, bad reviews alone aren't typically enough to keep viewers away from an otherwise interesting release, suggesting that at least a couple other key factors beyond just its critical reception played a part in the film's subpar box office haul.
Universal's release strategy for The Last Voyage of the Demeter fell short
Before taking into account how reviewers received "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," a multitude of factors regarding its promotion and release made its success an uphill battle prior, even, to its theatrical premiere.
Chief among what might be considered marketing failures is the fact that the film's title doesn't accurately reflect its biggest selling point. "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is technically a classic Dracula movie, adapting a chapter from Bram Stoker's genre-defining vampire novel. Its title, however, simply evokes a journey at sea, leaving casual viewers who are unaware of its literary inspiration none the wiser that it's actually a Dracula story.
Universal likewise decided to release a horror movie in August, a couple months before spooky movie season officially kicks off near the start of October. Not only is this timing unideal, but it falls squarely in the midst of "Barbenheimer" mania, during which theater-goers are still more likely to see either of those two box office giants than an ill-timed horror movie that bewilderingly buries the fact that it's about fiction's most iconic vampire.
Audiences aren't interested in new twists on classic tales
A few months before "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" premiered in theaters, Universal's previous vampire movie "Renfield" also bombed. This was a sort of canary in the coal mine, foretelling its successor's lack of box office success. "Renfield" stars Nicholas Hoult as R. M. Renfield, a character straight out of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" novel. Similarities to its literary souce material pretty much start and stop there, however, given that "Renfield" is a quirky comedy set in the present day. Audiences were ultimately uninterested in this twist on the classic Dracula formula, leaving its total box office haul short of even half its budget.
That "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is on track to fare worse is hardly surprising, then, given how "Renfield" demonstrated that its overarching formula isn't something most theater-goers want to see. And whereas "Renfield" stars big names like Hoult, Awkwafina, and Nicholas Cage, "Demeter" is absent a marquee star to make up for its core concept failing to draw viewers.
This phenomenon, in fact, extends past just vampire movies. Both Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" and the 2018 "Robin Hood" film — while not quite on the same level — failed to make back their budgets as well, further indicating that audiences don't care about contemporary spins on classic material as much as studios seem to think.