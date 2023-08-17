The Real Reason The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Bombed At The Box Office

Universal's "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" bombed at the box office after it opened on August 11. In total, the film netted $6.5 million on its first weekend in theaters, making back just a fraction of its $45 million budget.

Perhaps the most immediate culprit behind its lackluster financial performance is its lukewarm reception from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an aggregate 51% from professional reviewers and a still unimpressive 74% from audiences at large. In his review for Variety, for example, Owen Gleiberman wrote, "'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' is too explicit, too dawdling yet rapid-fire, too much like other horror films."

Critics weren't wholly unkind, however — RogerEbert.com reviewer Peter Sobczynski is among its proponents, awarding it three-and-a-half stars out of a possible four. "It is a smart, well-made, and sometimes downright creepy take on the tale that both horror buffs and regular moviegoers can appreciate in equal measure," he wrote. Furthermore, bad reviews alone aren't typically enough to keep viewers away from an otherwise interesting release, suggesting that at least a couple other key factors beyond just its critical reception played a part in the film's subpar box office haul.